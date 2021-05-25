TalkTalk’s full fibre packages now available in Leeds

TalkTalk is now offering full fibre broadband packages with average top speeds of 506Mb/s to homes across Leeds.

The ISP’s fibre packages – known as Fibre 150 and Fibre 500 – use the latest fibre technology to bring residents full fibre directly into the home. Fibre 150 costs £32 a month and Fibre 500 £35 a month.

TalkTalk’s full fibre expansion in Leeds is being undertaken in conjunction with CityFibre and Openreach.

Jonathan Kini, Managing Director of TalkTalk Direct Business and Consumer, said: “We believe fast, affordable, full fibre broadband should be accessible to all.

“This has been brought into even sharper focus by culture changes resulting from the pandemic. We’re thrilled that people across Leeds can now benefit from the UK’s latest fibre technology thanks to our new Future Fibre packages.”

Kim Johnston, Regional Partnership Director for CityFibre, said: “We are delighted to be working with TalkTalk to offer people the opportunity to access the full fibre network we have been building in Leeds.

“We have made real strides in bringing state-of-the-art digital connectivity to homes since beginning our build and look forward to even more homes having access to fast and reliable digital connectivity in the future.”

Robert Thorburn, Openreach’s Regional Partnership Director for the North, said: “We’re proud to be supporting TalkTalk with access to our network. Openreach is the UK’s largest broadband infrastructure provider with millions of households and businesses using our infrastructure every day.

“No-one else is building full fibre faster than us; 42,000 premises each week and we’ve just reached 4.5 million in total. Full fibre brings reliability, speed and a network that is future-proof for generations to come.

“There can be no doubt that faster broadband is hugely important for day-to-day life and recent research backs this up, with a projected £3.8 billion benefit to Yorkshire and the Humber by connecting everyone to full fibre.”