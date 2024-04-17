TCL’s new £55 Android smartphone is now on sale in the UK

The TCL 505 handset is now on sale in the UK with an RRP of £89.99. Image: TCL.

Electronics brand TCL has announced the UK availability of its new series of Android smartphones which includes a model retailing at the wallet-friendly price of £55.

The range, which was recently unveiled at MWC 2024, is now available at JD Williams and also features two Android Enterprise Recommended models.

TCL says all four handsets are “designed to deliver exceptional connectivity, superior display quality, and an optimized user experience” while delivering on its goal to make technology “accessible and affordable” to all.

TCL 50 5G: RRP £149.99 (128GB)

Android 14 OS

eSIM Support

50MP Rear Camera

Space Grey Design

Display: 6.6” HD+ 90Hz

Battery: 5010mAh, 18W fast charging

Memory: 8GB*RAM + 128GB ROM

Sound: 3D Boom DTS Sound

Android Enterprise Recommended (AER)

TCL 50 SE: RRP £139.99 (256GB)

Android 14 OS

50MP Rear Camera

Space Grey Design

33W Fast Charging

Display: 7.68” FHD+ 90Hz

Battery: 5010mAH, 33W fast charging

Memory: 12GB* RAM + 256GB ROM

Sound: DTS Surround System Dual Speakers

Android Enterprise Recommended (AER)

TCL 505: RRP £89.99 (128GB)

Android 14 OS

50MP Rear Camera

Grey Design

Display: 6.75” HD+ 90Hz

Battery: 5010mAh, all day battery

Memory: 8GB* RAM + 128GB ROM

Sound: Dual Stereo Speakers

TCL 501: RRP £54.88 (32GB)