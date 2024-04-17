TCL’s new £55 Android smartphone is now on sale in the UK

Electronics brand TCL has announced the UK availability of its new series of Android smartphones which includes a model retailing at the wallet-friendly price of £55.
The range, which was recently unveiled at MWC 2024, is now available at JD Williams and also features two Android Enterprise Recommended models.
TCL says all four handsets are “designed to deliver exceptional connectivity, superior display quality, and an optimized user experience” while delivering on its goal to make technology “accessible and affordable” to all.
TCL 50 5G: RRP £149.99 (128GB)
- Android 14 OS
- eSIM Support
- 50MP Rear Camera
- Space Grey Design
- Display: 6.6” HD+ 90Hz
- Battery: 5010mAh, 18W fast charging
- Memory: 8GB*RAM + 128GB ROM
- Sound: 3D Boom DTS Sound
- Android Enterprise Recommended (AER)
TCL 50 SE: RRP £139.99 (256GB)
- Android 14 OS
- 50MP Rear Camera
- Space Grey Design
- 33W Fast Charging
- Display: 7.68” FHD+ 90Hz
- Battery: 5010mAH, 33W fast charging
- Memory: 12GB* RAM + 256GB ROM
- Sound: DTS Surround System Dual Speakers
- Android Enterprise Recommended (AER)
TCL 505: RRP £89.99 (128GB)
- Android 14 OS
- 50MP Rear Camera
- Grey Design
- Display: 6.75” HD+ 90Hz
- Battery: 5010mAh, all day battery
- Memory: 8GB* RAM + 128GB ROM
- Sound: Dual Stereo Speakers
TCL 501: RRP £54.88 (32GB)
- Android 14 OS (Go Edition)
- 5MP Rear Camera
- Dark Grey Design
- Display: 6.0” Vast Display
- Battery: 3000mAh
- Memory: 2GB+4GB RAM Expansion
- Sound: 1 speaker