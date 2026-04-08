Telecoms customers can now escalate complaints sooner

Broadband and landline customers can now escalate complaints to an independent adjudicator much sooner thanks to strengthened rules which come into effect today.

Introduced by telecoms regulator Ofcom, the updated rules reduce the time consumers must wait before escalating a complaint to their provider’s Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) scheme from eight weeks to six.

ADR schemes are independent of both the customer and the company and exist to carry out impartial assessments of unresolved complaints.

Ofcom says the change will help consumers get complaints resolved quicker.

It’s also set out the inflation adjusted compensation levels customers are entitled to if their broadband or landline service faces interruption.

From 1 April 2026, the amount that providers must automatically pay out to customers if they experience delayed repairs, missed appointments, or delays to the start of a new service are now: