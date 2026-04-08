BBC to launch new streaming service for airlines

The BBC is to launch a new commercial streaming service for the aviation industry, bringing shows owned or distributed by its BBC Studios subsidiary to airline passengers.

Developed with Panasonic Avionics for in-flight entertainment seatback systems, the new BBC Player service is described as the “first fully rights-cleared streaming platform developed for airlines.”

The new service will offer a constantly updated library of titles spanning al; genres with some shows, including Blue Planet III, available to passengers soon after they’re broadcast in the UK.

Content will be curated and offered in themed collections including BBC Earth, BBC News, and BritBox – the BBC’s wholly owned subscription streaming service.

Zina Neophytou, SVP Out of Home and BBC Commercial News at BBC Studios said: “Launching BBC Player with Panasonic later this year will be transformative for the inflight entertainment industry.

“BBC Studios continues to drive innovation and is the first studio to bring air travellers a state-of-the-art, fully rights cleared streaming platform, whenever and wherever they fly.

“Passengers will enjoy a continuously evolving library of the best stories from the BBC, enhancing their inflight experience with a service they will instantly recognise, trust and love.”

Andy Masson, Senior Vice President, Panasonic Avionics said: “For years our industry has talked about services like streaming and OTT, but, until now, there has not been a robust, reliable and true solution to deliver these kinds of services to aircraft.

“By delivering the world’s first fully rights-cleared streaming platform developed for airlines, Panasonic Avionics and BBC Studios are significantly enhancing the onboard entertainment experience by delivering timely, relevant, and exciting content that passengers demand.”