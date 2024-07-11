Channel 4 creates new executive role to deliver streaming ambitions

Channel 4 has announced the appointment of former Virgin Money and Barclay’s executive Ruth Brougham to the newly created role of Streaming Business Director.

Brougham was most recently Head of Digital Banking at Virgin Money where she helped deliver a digital first agenda and drove the creation of a new, single customer app.

In her new role she’ll be based at Channel 4’s Leeds HQ and will help to set and lead its streaming operations, product team and roadmap to deliver its previously stated ambition to become the world’s first public service streamer.

Brougham will report to Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Allan and work closely with Director of Streaming & Content Strategy, Kiran Nataraja, who has editorial leadership of Channel 4 streaming.

Allan said: “Ruth will play a vital role in driving our transformation into Britain’s first public service streamer.

“She will focus on a wide range of streaming initiatives, developing our platforms and working alongside our content, marketing, data, technology and commercial teams to super-charge our streaming efforts into the future.”

Brougham added: “I am delighted to be joining Channel 4, an incredible, purpose-led business, at a time when the focus on digital channels is so critical. I am excited to be part of delivering the Fast Forward strategy and to help shape the future of Channel 4.”