Season of classic game shows is coming to BBC iPlayer

A curated season of classic entertainment and game shows, including Parkinson, Bob’s Full House, The Generation Game and Blankety Blank, is coming to iPlayer and BBC Four this summer.

Airing over three Saturdays from July 27th, the season will include episodes of Blankety Blank hosted by Sir Terry Wogan, Les Dawson and Lily Savage, and episodes of The Generation Game hosted by Bruce Forsyth and Larry Grayson.

Other classics confirmed to be featured include Bob’s Full House, Noel’s House Party and the first episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

Audiences will also be able to enjoy Mark Lawson Talks to… Terry Wogan (2012), One on One: Terry Wogan (2002), Parkinson: The Les Dawson Interviews (1996), Les Dawson: Talking Comedy (2015), The Many Faces of Les Dawson (2011), When Miranda met Bruce (2013) and The Fight for Saturday Night in which former channel controller Michael Grade tells a tale of skullduggery and dirty dealings in the battle to win the Saturday night ratings battle (2014).

Lindsay Currie, Head of Channel Management, said: “We are thrilled to bring our viewers on a nostalgic journey through five decades of beloved BBC entertainment.

“Whilst BBC One is dedicated to the Olympics, BBC Four will offer a treasure trove of classic shows fronted by much-loved presenters.

“This collection is testament to the enduring appeal of these iconic programmes, and we know audiences will love revisiting these classics and celebrating the rich heritage of the BBC’s Saturday night entertainment offering”.