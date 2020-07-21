The Best Movies Set and Filmed in Las Vegas

Sin City is iconic for many reasons. For the avid media consumer, it is known as a place of glitz and glamour with a hidden and dark side that lures one in. This multi-layered image of ecstasy and sin has been constructed in our collective conscience through the many flicks representing the luminous Nevada city.

Most of the movies on our list are available for streaming, the preferred option in 2020. Along with other new additions, the gambling movies are still entertaining, capturing the viewers’ eyes. If you are in the mood for an immersive experience that will show you the real air of Vegas, check our list below.

Ocean’s 11 (1960) by Lewis Milestone

You have probably browsed lists like this before, but few of them mention the original ‘60s heist movie. Here, the extraordinary team leader, Danny Ocean, is played by the Hoboken icon, Frank Sinatra. The sparkling ‘60s was a decade of gold for Las Vegas. It is represented by the emblematic hotel-casino resorts, like The Flamingo, Riviera and Sahara. It is a good pick to explore the roots of a turn of the century classic.

Diamonds Are Forever (1971) by Guy Hamilton

We all know that the Bond franchise can do no wrong. Sir Sean Connery is amongst the most recognizable faces to have portrayed the MI6 secret agent. The movie takes viewers around the world, from Western Europe to the Southern parts of Africa. However, the set was mostly the Californian and Nevada deserts. One can get a glimpse of both the Vegas Hilton and The Circus Circus on their full-fledged ‘70s glory.

Last Vegas (2013) by Jon Turteltaub

Michael Douglas, Robert De Niro, and Morgan Freeman have teamed up to create a comedy with nostalgic accents. The main plotline follows a bachelor party with just retiree participants.

Watch how true friendship stands the test of time, hops over preconceptions and arguments. Life only gets better when you age, as long as you have the right people around you!

Rain Man (1988) by Barry Levinson

This is the highest-selling movie of its release year, and it was partially filmed at Caesar’s Palace in Vegas. The fourth-time winning Oscar picture follows Charlie and Raymond.

The estranged brothers are on a mission to repay Charlie’s car business loans. They end up counting cards at a Blackjack table in Vegas and recuperate more than $85,000. Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise put on an impeccable performance that you won’t want to miss.

Casino (1995) by Martin Scorsese

It’s not like it’s surprising, but Sharon Stone shines in this crime drama with mafia connections ruining the lives of those involved.

Along with Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, this story shows the power of vices over man and how dangerous it is not to know when to stop. This mid ‘90s flicks accurately depict the glossy early ‘70s atmosphere, especially the Riviera, Landmark and Atomic Liquors establishments.

The Hangover (2009) by Tod Phillips

One of the most famous contemporary comedies and the start of an entire movie franchise was shot at The Riviera and Caesars Palace. The trailer encompasses all you need to know about this picture.

Follow this group of friends and watch them trying to piece together what happened at a wild bachelor’s celebration. It involves a baby, a tiger and Mike Tyson!

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) by Steven Soderbergh

It wouldn’t be far off to say that this is one of the complete heist movies ever to be created. Is it possible to set up multiple robberies at Bellagio, Mirage and MGM?

You will have to find out by watching this dynamic movie with incredible cast members. The film boasts unmatchable chemistry and performances from an a-list cast that includes George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Julia Roberts. Vegas proves to be relevant at the turn of the 21st century.

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998) by Terry Gillian

Here, gambling is not in the spotlight. Instead, Las Vegas is the setting of the metaphorical death of the American Dream.

Following in the steps of Hunter S Thompson and Oscar Zeta Acosta, Johnny Depp and Benicio del Toro, explore the end of the ‘60s, the deep American psyche and their own newly opened consciousness. This movie now has a cult following, just like its heroes.

Casino movies are a vibrant genre, so, surely, you’ll find something to your taste. Give it a try and explore Vegas from the comfort of your couch! Pick something from this list today!