The evolution of DisplayPort technology: From 1.2 to 2.0

Image: Pexels

From gaming to entertainment, display quality and resolution play an indispensable role. If you also love uncompromised performance for your entertainment, then DisplayPort technology should be on your priority list.

It has become prevalent for competitive gaming, and with new games like Mortal Kombat 1 around the corner, it is natural to seek top-line DP Cables.

As with all gaming and computer accessories you’ll find plenty of choice ranging from own-brand to big brand options which suit all budgets. Let’s take a brief look at the evolution of the DisplayPort format:

The Entry-Level DisplayPort 1.2

The DisplayPort version 1.2 arrived in 2009 and offered remarkable display capabilities. You can reap the benefits of up to 21.6 Gbps with this entry-level option. This makes it perfect for streaming content with up to 4K UHD resolution, and it even supports a 60 Hz refresh rate.

Even at the entry-level option, you won’t have to worry about the glitches, pixelated display, and tears in the graphics. If you seek graphic-intensive gaming, it offers smooth performance for everyday gaming. However, it is better to push it up a notch with other options.

Breaking The Boundaries With DisplayPort 1.3 & 1.4

The next frontier in the Display Port technology was versions 1.3 and 1.4 in 2014 and 2016, which led to improved display capabilities. You could enjoy transmission capabilities ranging from 25.92 Gbps to 32.4 Gbps. These RS DP cables are suitable for 5K to 8K Ultra HD displays without compromising the refresh rates.

At this point, you will have Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology. It enables you to tap and unlock the HDR capabilities for more accurate and crispier colours. The high dynamic range is perfect for graphics-oriented professional works, entertainment, and detailed gaming.

DisplayPort 2.0:A New Frontier

In 2019, we received another upgrade to DisplayPort 2.0 that has taken the technology to the next level. It far surpassed HDMI and other connectivity options to become an unparalleled display option for modern applications.

With 80+ Gbps of bandwidth, it supports up to 16K display resolution with unmatched refresh rates. It became the top-end display solution for gaming enthusiasts and industrial professionals alike.

DisplayPort combined the previous technologies like DSC and Adaptive Sync with HDR Support. It further enhanced these capabilities for a smoother experience and optimum power efficiency. The benchmark set by the remarkable capabilities of DP 2.0 became a revolution that paved the path to modern gaming technologies and graphical improvements.

The Resolution To DisplayPort Revolution

From the streamlined and entry-level 1.2 to 2.0, Displayport has become a future-proof technology that can last for decades. From content creators and industrial professionals to gamers, it has become the trendsetter for the remarkable realism seen in the hi-fi games. However, one significant drawback of Display ports is the lack of audio transmission.

This isn’t a big deal, as most professional setups require separate audio setups. Moreover, Displayport technology bridges connectivity with modern Type-C USBs and HDMIs to bring universal compatibility and clarity.

DisplayPorts Collection

The resilient design and robust performance of DisplayPort technology makes it suitable for a wide spectrum of work from security surveillance to entertainment, and especially in the professional sector where it has to potential to replace HDMI and VGA for many applications.