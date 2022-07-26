The Lord of the Rings: Gollum sees release date pushed back

The release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been pushed back “by a few months,” Daedalic Entertainment and NACON have announced. The game was due to arrive on PC and consoles on September 1st followed by a Nintendo Switch version later in the year.

In a statement, the two firms said: “During the past several years, the team has been working hard to share our vision of a remarkable story, set in a breathtaking world, filled with magic and wonder. We are dedicated to meeting our community’s expectations and uncovering the untold story of Gollum in a way that honors the vision of J.R.R. Tolkien.

“That being said, in order to deliver the best possible experience, we have decided to push the release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum by a few months. We’ll update with an exact timing in the near future.”

Based on Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy, the game tells of Gollum’s experiences from behind-the-scenes in the first chapters of The Fellowship of the Ring.

After losing his precious ring to Bilbo Baggins, Gollum decides to leave the Misty Mountains and embark on a perilous journey that leads him from the dungeons of Barad-dûr to the realm of the Wood-elves in Mirkwood.

In order to survive the dangers of his journey through Middle-earth, Gollum has to sneak and climb and use all his cunning. He also has to deal with his Hobbit-self – Sméagol.

It’s up to the players if they want Gollum to have the upper hand when it comes to making important decisions, or if they prefer to allow Sméagol to take over. Gollum also encounters well-known characters from the books as well as a few new faces.