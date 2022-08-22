The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power soundtrack now available to stream

Amazon Studios has released soundtrack from its upcoming fantasy series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, worldwide across all music streaming services.

Billed as “an epic and ambitious telling of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth,” the series is set to debut worldwide on Prime Video on September 2nd.

The full episodic score for the highly anticipated Amazon Original series was composed by Emmy-winner Bear McCreary and also features the main title theme composed by Academy Award-winner Howard Shore.

The soundtrack includes two performances by series actors; Sophia Nomvete (Princess Disa) on the track ‘A Plea to the Rocks’ and ‘This Wandering Day,’ sung by Megan Richards (Poppy Proudfellow).

Amazon Music listeners will have access to two exclusive songs from the soundtrack: “Find the Light” and “The Promised King.

Following each episode, Amazon Music will release a weekly soundtrack album containing the entirety of the score for each episode, plus additional bonus tracks only available on Amazon Music.

“J.R.R. Tolkien’s stunning novels and their film adaptations have had a profound impact on my imagination for nearly my entire life,” McCreary said. “I am honored to compose the music that will help guide audiences through the major events of the Second Age of Middle-earth.”

Bob Bowen, worldwide head of music for Amazon Studios, added: “This soundtrack is a stunning companion to the series’ exploration of The Second Age of Middle-earth. With two weeks to go till the debut of Season One, we’re excited to give fans a further glimpse into the epic series.”