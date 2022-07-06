The Lost City tops this week’s film chart thanks to strong digital sales

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star in Paramount Pictures’ “THE LOST CITY.”

The Lost City, the action comedy starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe, tops this week’s Official Film Chart just on the strength of its digital sales.

Heading to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on July 25th, the film is currently available only through digital retailers.

Its plot sees reclusive romance novelist Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. It’s down to handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying Loretta’s hero, to rescue her.

Morbius ends the week in the number 2 slot while The Batman enjoys another week in the Top 5 at Number 3. Last week’s Number 1 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 drops to Number 4 with Top Gun (5) and The Bad Guys (6) following close behind.

At Number 7 and entering the Top 10 for the first time is Michael Bay’s Ambulance, while Operation Mincemeat debuts at Number 8 on digital sales. Rounding off the Top 10 are former chart toppers Sing 2 (9) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 6th July 2022