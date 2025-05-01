The Old Dark House is coming to 4K Blu-ray

Classic horror movie The Old Dark House, which stars Boris Karloff and is directed by James Whale who also wrote and directed Frankenstein and The Invisible Man, is getting a 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray release.
Available from July 28th, the limited edition release is part of Eureka Entertainment’s The Masters of Cinema Series.
Caught in a storm whilst journeying through a remote part of Wales, a group of travellers take refuge in a sinister mansion inhabited by the bizarre Femm family and their mute butler, Morgan (Karloff).
Trying to make the best of a bad situation, the group settles in for the night – but the Femm family have a few skeletons in their closet, and one of them is on the loose…
Melvyn Douglas, Gloria Stuart and Charles Laughton also star.
- A limited edition collector’s booklet featuring a new essay on The Old Dark House by Craig Ian Mann, an essay by Philip Kemp and select archival material
- 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation from a 4K digital restoration, presented in a new and exclusive Dolby Vision HDR (HDR 10 compatible) grade
- Uncompressed LPCM audio
- Optional English subtitles
- Audio commentary by critic and author Kim Newman and Stephen Jones
- Audio commentary by Gloria Stuart
- Audio commentary by James Whale biographer James Curtis
- Meet the Femms – video essay by critic and filmmaker David Cairns
- Daughter of Frankenstein – an interview with Sara Karloff
- Rescuing a Classic – archival interview with director Curtis Harrington focused on his efforts to save The Old Dark House, then considered a lost film
- 2018 re-release trailer
- Stills gallery