The Old Dark House is coming to 4K Blu-ray

Classic horror movie The Old Dark House, which stars Boris Karloff and is directed by James Whale who also wrote and directed Frankenstein and The Invisible Man, is getting a 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray release.

Available from July 28th, the limited edition release is part of Eureka Entertainment’s The Masters of Cinema Series.

Synopsis:
Caught in a storm whilst journeying through a remote part of Wales, a group of travellers take refuge in a sinister mansion inhabited by the bizarre Femm family and their mute butler, Morgan (Karloff). 

Trying to make the best of a bad situation, the group settles in for the night – but the Femm family have a few skeletons in their closet, and one of them is on the loose…

Melvyn Douglas, Gloria Stuart and Charles Laughton also star.

Features: 

  • A limited edition collector’s booklet featuring a new essay on The Old Dark House by Craig Ian Mann, an essay by Philip Kemp and select archival material 
  • 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation from a 4K digital restoration, presented in a new and exclusive Dolby Vision HDR (HDR 10 compatible) grade 
  • Uncompressed LPCM audio 
  • Optional English subtitles
  • Audio commentary by critic and author Kim Newman and Stephen Jones 
  • Audio commentary by Gloria Stuart 
  • Audio commentary by James Whale biographer James Curtis 
  • Meet the Femms – video essay by critic and filmmaker David Cairns 
  • Daughter of Frankenstein – an interview with Sara Karloff 
  • Rescuing a Classic – archival interview with director Curtis Harrington focused on his efforts to save The Old Dark House, then considered a lost film 
  • 2018 re-release trailer 
  • Stills gallery
