The Old Dark House is coming to 4K Blu-ray

Classic horror movie The Old Dark House, which stars Boris Karloff and is directed by James Whale who also wrote and directed Frankenstein and The Invisible Man, is getting a 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray release.

Available from July 28th, the limited edition release is part of Eureka Entertainment’s The Masters of Cinema Series.

Synopsis:

Caught in a storm whilst journeying through a remote part of Wales, a group of travellers take refuge in a sinister mansion inhabited by the bizarre Femm family and their mute butler, Morgan (Karloff).

Trying to make the best of a bad situation, the group settles in for the night – but the Femm family have a few skeletons in their closet, and one of them is on the loose…

Melvyn Douglas, Gloria Stuart and Charles Laughton also star.

