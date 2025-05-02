New Formula E docuseries now streaming on Prime Video

A new four-part docuseries giving viewers an unprecedented look at the lives of four Formula E drivers is now streaming on Prime Video in the UK and US.

Produced by Astronaut Films, Formula E: Driver features António Félix da Costa from TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, Mitch Evans from Jaguar TCS Racing, Jake Dennis from Andretti Formula E, and Dan Ticktum from CUPRA KIRO (formerly ERT).

The series captures the emotional rollercoaster of Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Aarti Dabas, Chief Media Officer, Formula E, said: “Through Formula E: Driver, we offer new and existing fans a raw, authentic, and unfiltered look into the compelling narratives of four of our incredible drivers as they compete in the world’s fastest-accelerating motorsport.

“This series reveals the human stories behind the helmets of our hugely talented drivers that reach far beyond the sporting action on the track. We’re excited to bring this no-holds-barred, all-access perspective to a global audience on Prime Video.”

Jon Alwen, Exec Producer and CEO at Astronaut Films, said: “Making Formula E: Driver was a real privilege. The whole world of Formula E is a fantastic, globetrotting circus with huge names like Porsche, Jaguar and Andretti fighting for the title.”