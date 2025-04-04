The Secret Genius of Modern Life series 3 now streaming on iPlayer

The complete series three boxset of hit science series The Secret Genius of Modern Life is now streaming on iPlayer with episodes also airing weekly on BBC Two.

Each episode sees Professor Hannah Fry explore the story behind one product, technology or innovation commonly encountered in everyday life.

Items featured over the course of the first two series include microwave ovens, smartphones, the trainer, food delivery apps and the fitness tracker.

Topics for the new series include the Air Fryer, smart doorbells, and the fridge thermostat.

As she delves deep into the origins of everyday, but remarkable technology, Fry speaks to key figures from major brands including Ring, Bosch and Philips.

The Secret Genius of Modern Life is made by BBC Studios Science Unit and co-produced by The Open University.