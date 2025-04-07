BBC’s UK & US commercial outlets commission new Robson Green walking series

©BBC Studios

Grantchester star Robson Green is to present a new walking series for the BBC’s UK and US commercial outlets.

The eight part World’s Most Amazing Walks with Robson Green will air in the UK on the U&Yesterday channel and streaming service U, both part of the BBC’s UK portfolio of advert and subscription funded outlets, and in the US and Canada on subscription service BBC Select.

Exploring treks across coasts, valleys, mountains and rivers, each episode will see Green challenged to a single, iconic walk, sharing his passion for walking and unlocking compelling stories as he encounters locals, other walkers, historians, wildlife experts or geologists along the way.

From the rocky valleys of Poland’s Eagle’s Nest Trail, over the ancient, well-trodden pilgrim route of the Santiago di Compostela in Spain, to the secret coves of England’s Jurassic Coast – each journey will be filled with epic landscapes, fascinating history, and lush flora and fauna.

The series is currently filming and will air in the UK later this year.

Green said, “We are shaped by the landscapes around us, and each episode of this series will be a journey of discovery that winds its way through time, culture and nature! I can’t wait to get to know these stunning parts of the world with the soles of my feet.”

The series was commissioned by Helen Nightingale for U&Yesterday and U, which are part of the BBC’s wholly owned UKTV subsidiary, and for BBC Select by Cassian Harrison.

Both UKTV and BBC Select are part of BBC Studios, the broadcaster’s global content production and distribution business which has annual sales of £1.8bn.

The series is being produced in-house by BBC Studios Specialist Factual Productions.

Helen Nightingale said: “With his love of the outdoors and nature, and passion for walking, Robson is the perfect guide to take viewers along these iconic trails through incredible landscapes.

“We’re so thrilled to be working with Robson and the brilliant team at BBC Studios Specialist Factual, alongside BBC Select, on this stunning new series.”

Cassian Harrison added: “The BBC’s international audiences consistently look to us for fresh and insightful views of our world and its stories, and this thrilling series with Robson Green will be a brilliant addition to BBC Select’s highly successful documentary catalogue.”

Jack Rampling, Executive Producer, BBC Studios Specialist Factual Productions, said: “Walking remains one of the most popular pastimes in the UK and worldwide. We’re so excited to be working with Robson, U&Yesterday and BBC Select to celebrate the joy of the hike over eight breathtaking episodes.”