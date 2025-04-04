Sky’s FAST channels are now on Hisense TVs

A selection of free streamed (FAST) channels from Sky are now available on Hisense TVs powered by the Vidaa smart TV platform.

The channels include Sky News, Sky Artist of The Year and Sky Sports Stories and are available on the TV’s programme guide alongside broadcast channels from Freeview. They can also be accessed via the VIDAA Channels app on the TV.

Originally developed by Hisense, the Vidaa platform is now used by a host of TV makers and brands around the world and offers easy access to a growing number of FAST channels and premium streaming apps.

In the UK, its line-up of apps include Disney+, Paramount+, Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, NOW and Crunchyroll plus catch-up apps from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

“This partnership with Sky marks another milestone in our mission to provide an exceptional entertainment experience for VIDAA users worldwide,” said Denis Oštir, Editor-in-Chief of VIDAA.

“By incorporating channels from Sky, we’re giving our users access to programming at no extra cost, ensuring they enjoy a richer and more diverse content lineup.”

Sky FAST channels are also available on Sky’s TV platforms (Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q) via the Xumo Play app.