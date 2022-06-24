If you’re a movie enthusiast, you’ll know that 2022 brings an interesting catalogue of movies. While there’s been a lot of excitement from the films that have already dropped, the show’s just getting started. So, below are some of the movies that you should anticipate in 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder (Coming out on July 8)

Thor: Love and Thunder are one of Marvel’s most anticipated movies of 2022. Spiderman: Far from Home, Doctor Strange: Multiverse, and Shang Chi have made fans look forward to more of Marvel’s phase 4.

Thor: Love and Thunder continue from the events of Avengers: End Game in the Marvel Universe. We see Thor getting back into shape, and another of Marvel’s ‘what if’ scenarios are actualized. Here, Jane Foster gets the power of Thor and wields Mjolnir.

Persuasion (Coming out on July 15)

Persuasion is a Netflix drama that’s based on Jane Austen’s Novel, of the same name. The movie will have you taking a look at second chances, a scenario where you could right your wrongs.

It centres around Annie Elliot who falls in love with Frederick but gets persuaded by her parents to leave him. Eight years have gone by and Frederick crashes back into her life! Will she give her heart a second chance for happiness, or try to put her past behind her?

The Gray Man (Coming out on July 22)

Starring Ryan Gosling as a rogue CIA agent, and Chris Evans as an agent, The Gray Man is an action movie. Here, Gosling stumbles upon agency secrets causing the CIA to mobilise Evans to assassinate him. Just like all action flicks, you can expect some intense gun fights, fist fights, and a car chase too.

Three Thousand Years of Longing (Coming out on August 31)

A movie that talks about the age-old question “what would you do if a genie gave you three wishes?” Well, the lonely scholar (Tilda Swinton) can’t think of anything.

The genie (Idris Elba) that she meets during her vacation in Istanbul offers her three wishes for his freedom. A gripping movie that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Elvis (Coming out on June 24)

The King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley is one of America’s most iconic singers of the 20th century. Austin Butler plays Elvis, who’s stealing maiden hearts, and making his way to the top in show business.

Even though Elvis made his fame as a singer, he was also in some movies. The most famous is Harum Scarum, a comedy in which Elvis goes to the Middle East and fights assassins. He has fans around the world, in places where you would expect it least, like Qatar.

The Arab nation has an Elvis fan club, which has regular tribute acts. Many parts of western culture are becoming popular in the region, such as video games and even table games. Fortunately, comparison sites list all the best online casinos in Qatar. The page helps players with thorough reviews, checks for the best welcome bonuses, and advises on how to play legally.

Avatar: The Way of Water (Coming out on December 16)

The highly anticipated sequel to the biggest ever grossing film, Avatar 2 is released on December 16th. The story follows Jake and Ney’tiri, who have started a family. Nonetheless, they must explore the regions of Pandora, and an ancient threat ensues. Jake must fight an action-packed war against the humans to keep his family together.

Sam Worthington reprises his role as Jake and Zoe Saldana will play Ney’tiri. Notable additions to the movie are Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, and Vin Diesel.

James Cameron will be the director, with the franchise looking to even make a third of this movie is successful at the box office. The film has a budget of $250m, and if it can make at the box office anywhere close to the original Avatar, Cameron will be pleased.

Conclusion

Just like the first half, the second half of 2022 has lots to look forward to. One honourable mention should go to Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam, a movie about a superhero with the powers of Egyptian Gods, set in the modern world. Nonetheless, there is plenty to look forward to, in yet another year of amazing content.