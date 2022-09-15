Thor: Love and Thunder is heading to Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray next month

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Marvel Studios’ THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER. Photo by Jasin Boland. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be available through Digital retailers from September 22nd and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD from October 3rd.

The film is also available to stream on Disney+ where it launched as part of the annual Disney+ Day celebrations.

Synopsis

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – one of self-discovery.

But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Bonus Features vary between retailers but include a gag reel, audio commentary by director and writer Taika Waititi, video features with cast and crew and deleted scenes.