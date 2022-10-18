Three customers can buy pre-sale tickets for Michael Bublé tour

Three is offering users of its rewards app the chance to bag pre-sale tickets for the upcoming new Michael Bublé UK tour at four venues:
- AO Arena Manchester on Friday 21st April 2023
- first direct arena Leeds on Monday 24th April 2023
- P&J Live Aberdeen on Saturday 29th April 2023
- Utilita Arena Newcastle on Monday 1st May 2023
Pre-sale tickets are on sale from 9am on Wednesday 19th October for up to 48 hours.
To access this pre-sale ticket window, fans need to be a Three UK customer (Pay Monthly or Pay As You Go) and have downloaded and registered on the Three+ app before pre-sale opens.
For more information visit www.three.co.uk/threeplus