Three customers can buy pre-sale tickets for Michael Bublé tour

Three is offering users of its rewards app the chance to bag pre-sale tickets for the upcoming new Michael Bublé UK tour at four venues:

AO Arena Manchester on Friday 21 st April 2023

April 2023 first direct arena Leeds on Monday 24 th April 2023

April 2023 P&J Live Aberdeen on Saturday 29 th April 2023

April 2023 Utilita Arena Newcastle on Monday 1st May 2023

Pre-sale tickets are on sale from 9am on Wednesday 19th October for up to 48 hours.

To access this pre-sale ticket window, fans need to be a Three UK customer (Pay Monthly or Pay As You Go) and have downloaded and registered on the Three+ app before pre-sale opens.

For more information visit www.three.co.uk/threeplus