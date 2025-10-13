What is 5G home broadband?

5G home broadband is an increasingly popular way to get online. Instead of delivering broadband down a wire, it uses the same networks as mobile phones to get you and your devices, including your Smart TV, PC and tablets, online and connected to your favourite sites and apps.

Packages are available from multiple companies and include a 5G router (also referred to as a hub) which is powered by an electric socket and uses a standard SIM card to connect to the network.

These routers are similar to, but more powerful than, the MiFi hotspots often used by those who are working away from the home and office.

Once it’s set up (see below) the router creates a WiFi network which you connect your devices to, just the same as with any ‘standard’ broadband service.

While the results will differ between location and property type, 5G is capable of delivering speeds which are often faster than mixed fibre packages such as Fibre to the Cabinet (FTTC) and can even be as fast as some full fibre broadband packages.

Is it complicated to set up 5G home broadband?

Getting online with 5G home broadband is generally pretty simple as there’s no engineer visit or cabling to your home needed so you can be up and running within hours if you buy in store.

Once you’ve selected a provider and have your kit it’s normally just a case of plugging the router into the electricity and then using the supplied login details to connect your devices.

Because there’s no fixed line, it’s also easy to try the router in different parts of the room or house in order to see which delivers the fastest speeds.

If you think the construction of your house is likely to block or weaken the signals you can get indoors, Three offers a version of their service which includes a weatherproof 5G hub that attaches to the outside of the property and then connects to an indoor router to provide the WiFi connection for your devices.

Similar devices are available contract free from various retailers.

Why might I want 5G home broadband?

While most people will probably be best served with a fixed-line broadband service, there are some groups who could benefit from 5G home broadband.

These include:

People who can only get very slow broadband over copper – in these scenarios 5G is likely to deliver a substantial increase in speed.

Those who have short-term tenancies or who might have to move at little notice – because 5G broadband doesn’t need any wires it’s easy to take with you when you move without having to worry about any early termination fees.

People whose landlords won’t allow them to have faster fibre services installed in the property.

Which companies offer 5G home broadband?

Complete 5G home broadband packages which include all the equipment you need are available from multiple companies including Three, EE and Vodafone plus various resellers.

These type of packages start from around £21 per month on a two year contract and may have a small upfront fee. Shorter contracts, including 30 day rolling contracts, are also available but will cost a lot more per month.

It’s also possible to buy your own 5G router and then get a data SIM card from your preferred network.

One advantage of this approach is that you can change SIM provider whenever you see a better deal without having to return the kit – unlike mobile phones, 5G routers tend to belong to the network that supplied them rather than the customer and have to be sent back at the end of the contract.

As you’d expect, prices and plan features vary between providers and some networks may offer a discount on their normal price if you already have your mobile with them.

However, when picking a provider it’s important to think about how much you’re going to use your new connection because some networks impose a fair usage limit even on plans sold as ‘unlimited’, after which they reserve the right to slow down the user’s speed or move them to a different tariff.

If you’re planning to routinely stream a lot of 4K Netflix or Apple TV+ you’ll want to take this into consideration when picking a provider.

Should I get 5G home broadband?

Whether 5G home broadband is a good fit depends on several factors including location, if you already have access to fibre-based fixed line broadband and aren’t likely to be moving suddenly, 5G may not offer you anything new.

But if you’re stuck in an area with limited or slow broadband options or you’re having to work around landlord restrictions it might be worth considering whether 5G-based broadband can improve your streaming experience.

Most plans come with a cooling off period so you can always try it alongside your existing provider for a few weeks and compare the difference.