Three is offering mobile customers early access to Craig David tickets

Customers of mobile network Three are being given early pre-sale access to tickets for Craig David’s shows in Leeds and Newcastle next February.

Tickets are available to members of the Three+ perks scheme and will go on sale from 10am May 1st for up to 48 hours. General sale for the singer’s new tour opens on May 3rd.

To access the pre-sale ticket window, fans need to be a Three UK customer (Pay Monthly or Pay As You Go) and have downloaded and registered on the Three+ app before pre-sale opens.

The pre-sale is part of a partnership between Three UK and ASM Global, allowing the mobile network’s customers to access tickets for hundreds of live events at the AO Arena in Manchester, first direct arena in Leeds, P&J Live in Aberdeen, Connexin Live in Hull and Utilita Arena Newcastle.