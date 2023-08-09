Three launches new device management service for business customers

Three has announced a new device management service for medium and corporate-sized business customers.

Powered by Ivanti and supported by leading European mobile and security management specialist CWSI, Three Device Management will enable businesses to easily onboard devices and configure them over the cloud with all the apps, settings and security needed to deliver a seamless experience across any device, ensuring employees can access company networks, applications and data securely wherever and however they work.

CWSI will provide service delivery and support expertise for the Three Device Management product suite, including professional, managed and support services.

Snehal Bhudia, Director of Business Propositions & Go To Market for Three UK, said: “In the norm of ‘office anywhere’ where working across multiple devices, and often some of those devices being the same for both personal and business use – protection of that business data and maintaining personal privacy, all whilst having a seamless productivity enhancing experience for employees, is an absolute must.

“What makes Three Device Management unique is that we’re offering this solution, combined with industry leading support and expert setup from our partner CWSI – one of Europe’s leading mobile security and management specialists, so we can offer a tailored experience to suit the specific network, security and software requirements of each business.”

Ronan Murphy, CEO, CWSI, added: “We are delighted to work with Three UK on this exciting new service. If the past few years have shown us anything, it’s that work is an activity, not a place.

“The modern workplace requires the ability to work seamlessly from anywhere while maintaining the highest levels of security, with a device network that is easy to manage. At CWSI, we have an unrivalled understanding of enterprise mobility, and this technology will help to underpin growth and enable success for modern businesses.”