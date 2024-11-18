Three offering customers early access to Katy Perry tour tickets

Three is offering UK customers the chance to buy tickets for Katy Perry’s The Lifetimes tour before they go on general sale.

The network is offering users of its Three+ rewards app access to a limited number of tickets for her 8th October 2025 performance at the AO Arena Manchester.

The Three+ pre-sale tickets are available from 10am on Wednesday 20th November for up to 48 hours. The tickets will go on general sale from Friday 22nd November at 10am.

To access this pre-sale ticket window, Hot N Cold fans need to be a Three UK customer (Pay Monthly, Pay As You Go and Business customers) and have downloaded and registered on the Three+ app before pre-sale opens.