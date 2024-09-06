Voxi Mobile boosts data allowances

New and existing Voxi Mobile customers on the network’s £10 and £15 plans are getting a data boost.

From today until October 10th, customers on the £10 per month plan will receive 45GB data (up from 20GB) while those on £15 per month tariffs will see their data allowance rise from 35GB to 105GB.

Full terms of the offer are detailed on the network’s website.

Owned by Vodafone, Voxi’s monthly plans include Unlimited Social Media data on selected apps, plus unlimited calls, texts, and picture messages and are 5G ready for customers with a compatible handset.

The full choice of plans are: