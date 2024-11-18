New deal keeps Prime Video on Sky boxes and TVs

Clarkson’s Farm is one of Prime Video’s biggest shows in the UK.

The Prime Video app will remain on Sky set top boxes and devices in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Italy and Switzerland after the broadcaster announced an extension of its long-term deal with Amazon.

In addition to linear channels from Sky and other UK broadcasters, the brand’s set top boxes and Sky Glass smart TV offer access to most major streaming apps including Prime Video, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Disney+.

Today’s announcement means Sky customers will retain easy access to Prime Video’s sporting content and hit series such as Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Clarkson’s Farm, the Citadel franchise, Reacher and Fallout.

The Prime Video app first debuted on Sky platforms in December 2020 under a deal which also saw Sky’s streaming service, NOW, launch on Amazon’s Fire TV devices.

Nick Herm, Chief Business Officer, Sky, said: “At Sky, we want to provide people with the aggregation platform of choice that brings them with all their favourite apps and channels in one place.

“We’re delighted to renew our partnership with Prime Video so that Sky customers can continue to enjoy its award-winning content across all of our devices.”

Barry Furlong, VP, Prime Video Europe, added: “We know Prime Video customers appreciate being able to access all their favourite TV series, movies and live sport from Prime Video whilst watching Sky.

“It’s a great time for Prime Video and Sky customers alike to tune in for our line-up of must-watch TV and movies, plus of course UEFA Champions League football in the UK, Germany and Italy.”