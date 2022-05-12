Three UK confirms closure of 3G network

Mobile network Three says it’ll switch off its 3G service at the end of 2024, allowing it to focus on improving its 4G offering and rolling out 5G to more places across the UK.

The firm has pledged to work with any customers who have a 3G-only handset to ensure they stay connected but says it expects the number of such customers to decline as customers renew their contracts and upgrade their handsets.

David Hennessy, Chief Technology Officer at Three UK said: “3G kick-started the mobile revolution – and launched Three into the UK 20 years ago – but the future is undoubtedly 5G.

“As we continue to roll out our ultrafast connectivity, by not only upgrading our existing 4G sites but building new 5G sites, we’ll be in a position to switch off our use of 3G across our network by the end of 2024.

“As the leader in 5G deployment and the fastest network as rated by Ookla, we are focused on delivering our goal of providing better connectivity, every day, for every customer.”