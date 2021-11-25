Three UK launches new rewards and offers app

Three has launched a new rewards app for UK customers, with discounted cinema tickets, tours and special offers at retailers available to claim.

Three Pay Monthly and PAYG mobile customers are eligible to install the Three+ app which is available for iOS, Android and Huawei EMUI 11 users.

Andrew Foy, Director of New Products, Propositions and Insights at Three UK, said: “Three+ isn’t just about the rewards but the meaningful moments they help to create for our customers.

“With so many extra plusses from Three, members can kickstart a film club, take a friend out to dinner, or have date night delivered and make it one to remember.

“And with more exciting rewards in the pipeline, there’s never been a better time to join Three.”