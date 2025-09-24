Three is offering pre-sale access to Strictly Come Dancing Live 2026 tickets

Mobile network Three is offering customers pre-sale access to tickets for Strictly Come Dancing Live 2026 – the hit BBC One show’s latest live tour.

Produced by Stage Entertainment UK and Phil McIntyre Live in association with BBC Studiosm the tour gets underway on 23rd January at Birmingham Utilita Arena and will then visit major cities around the UK before culminating at The O2 in London on 15 February.

Janette Manrara returns at tour host alongside Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood who all take up their seats at the Judges’ desk.

Tickets go on sale at 10.00 on 26 September from StrictlyComeDancingLive.com but Three customers can get 24 hours early access via the network’s Three+ rewards scheme.

Pre-sale tickets are available for performances at Utilita Arena Newcastle, first direct bank arena, Leeds and AO Arena, Manchester from Tuesday 27th January 2026 to Sunday 1st February 2026.

To take part in the pre-sale, fans need to be a Three UK customer (Pay Monthly, Pay As You Go, Home Broadband and Business customers) and have downloaded and registered on the Three+ app before pre-sale opens.

Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour 2026 Dates