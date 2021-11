Mobile network Three has launched two new Black Friday deals, each costing both new and existing customers only £10 per month.

Available in-store and online at www.three.co.uk/black-friday-deals until 2nd December, the deals are:

£10 for 12GB

Get 12GB of data, unlimited calls and texts included and 5G at no extra cost, on a 24-month plan just £10 per month

8” tablet plus 2GB for just £10

The network is also offering an 8” Alcatel tablet with 2GB of data per month for the same price.