Three’s 5G network now covers more than half the UK population

Three UK has announced that its 5G network now covers more than 54% of the UK’s population, milestone it says makes it the UK’s biggest and fastest 5G network.

The network’s 5G service is now available in more than 400 locations across more than 3,000 sites.

David Hennessy, Chief Technology Officer, Three UK, said: “We are relentlessly focussed on delivering the UK’s biggest and fastest 5G network for the UK.

“Millions of mobile, business and home broadband customers across more than half the UK’s population are able to access our superfast speeds enabling them to live their digital lives to the fullest.”