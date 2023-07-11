Timothée Chalamet’s Dune comes to Prime Video next week

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure Dune: Part Two, a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Photo Credit: Niko Tavernise. Copyright: © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The opening instalment of Denis Villeneuve’s big screen version of Dune will be available to stream on Prime Video from next week.

Based on Frank Herbert’s best-selling novel, the film tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Taking more than $350 million at the global box office when released in 2021, the movie went on to top the UK’s bestselling Blu-ray and DVD charts and has spawned a sequel which is due to land in cinemas later this year.