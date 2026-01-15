UK TVs powered by TiVo OS to get new apps and features

UK owners of Smart TVs powered by the TiVo OS are getting access to new apps, including Crunchyroll and the official NBA app, thanks to a new update now rolling-out.

The update is coming to ‘Powered By TiVo’ TVs from Bush, Sharp, Mitchell & Brown and Panasonic and will also bring an improved home screen with redesigned app carousel.

Other changes include improvements to TiVo’s voice control feature, the addition of autoplay trailers on the home screen and a new dedicated row that highlights recommendations from content partners.

Sharp TV owners will also get Google Cast support allowing them to stream content directly from their phone, tablet or laptop to the TV.

The update is currently rolling out across selected Bush, Sharp and Mitchell & Brown models, with more models from Bush and Sharp then getting it in January and February and Panasonic TVs due to be updated in February.

Users will get an on-screen notification when the update is available for their TV.