Prime Video’s Tomb Raider series starts production

Amazon has marked the start of production on Prime Video’s forthcoming Tomb Raider series with the release of the first image of Sophie Turner as Lara Croft.

Hailing from Amazon MGM Studios and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the series also stars Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie, and August Wittgenstein.

Waller-Bridge serves as creator, writer, executive producer with Chad Hodge serving as co-showrunner and executive producer.

“I’ve been a longtime fan of Tomb Raider and the character of Lara,” said Turner. “She has always felt for me, very emboldened in a male-dominated world. She’s a fierce female role model!”

Waller-Bridge commented: “Tomb Raider boasts a plethora of iconic characters. I am thrilled to have been able to bring some personal and fan favourites to the screen while also introducing a few new rascals of our own to the mix. This cast is beyond my wildest dreams!”

Peter Friedlander, head of Amazon MGM Studios, commented: “Tomb Raider has always been defined by bold storytelling and unforgettable characters, and these new cast members bring incredible depth and gravitas to the series.

“With talents like Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs joining the ensemble, we’re elevating this world in exciting new ways, and can’t wait for our global Prime Video audience to experience this next chapter of Tomb Raider.”