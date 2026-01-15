Disney+ cuts prices for first 3 months of 2026

Disney+ is starting 2026 with a three month deal on all of its subscription tiers.

The deals coincide with the arrival of several big new series, including Pole to Pole with Will Smith and the returns of A Thousand Blows, The Artful Dodger (February 10th) and Paradise (February 23rd), plus films such as Tron: Ares on the service.

New and returning customers who sign up t disneyplus.com by January 28th can benefit from the following special prices:

Disney+ Premium – £9.99/month for 3 months (normally £15.00pm)

Disney+ Standard – £6.99/month for 3 months (normally £9.99pm)

Disney+ Standard with Ads – £3.99/month (normally £5.99pm)

All subscriptions auto renew and plans will revert to their standard pricing at the end of the promotional period.