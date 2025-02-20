TNT secures new Supercars and AFL broadcast deals

TNT Sports has secured UK and Irish rights to the 2025 Repco Supercars Championship season and renewed its rights for the Australian Football League in a new multi-year deal.

The broadcaster says it will bring viewers every Supercars race and every AFL game via its linear channels and on discovery+.

In addition, it’ll show all AAMI Community matches plus every match from the NAB AFL Women’s league.

Trojan Paillot, SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndications at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome the Supercars Championship to TNT Sports as well as renewing our partnership with the AFL, continuing to showcase some of Australia’s top sports to viewers in the United Kingdom.

“These iconic championships and competitions further strengthen TNT Sports’ offering of premium live content from across the world, adding even more sport to our outstanding portfolio which is available via discovery+.”