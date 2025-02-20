BBC secures new distribution deals for BBC Earth and BBC First

BBC Studios is a wholly-owned commercial subsidiary of the BBC which owns and operates a host of production companies and channels around the world, including in the UK.

The BBC has secured new distribution deals for its international commercial channels BBC Earth and BBC First. Both channels are now available to Vodafone customers in the Czech Republic while BBC First has joined Orange Romania.

Both channels are operated by BBC Studios, the broadcaster’s wholly-owned commercial arm which owns a growing portfolio of broadcast and streaming outlets around the world, including in the UK where it owns the UKTV portfolio of advert and subscription funded channels plus the ad-funded streaming service U (previously UKTV Play).

It also owns a raft of production companies and labels which make content for the BBC’s own channels plus third-party broadcasters and streamers.

In the most recent financial year, BBC Studios generated revenue of more than £1.8bn and profits of more than £200m.

Bartosz Witak, SVP & General Manager for CEE & MENAT at BBC Studios, said: ‘We are very happy to announce the conclusion of these deals over the last few weeks, which significantly expands our viewer base in Czech Republic, extends our partnership with Orange Romania and strengthens our Warsaw office.

“Thanks to our growing partnership with Vodafone and Orange, we are able to bring Czech and Romanian audiences the best of British storytelling and factual entertainment.

“We sincerely hope our collaborations continue in the future and the ties only grow stronger.”