TNT Sports UK secures SailGP rights

TNT Sports has secured exclusive UK and Ireland for the 2025 season of SailGP, with coverage starting with this weekend’s opening event in Dubai.

The broadcaster will provide live coverage of all events in the 2025 Season on its TV channels and its streaming platform discovery+, including the Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix | Portsmouth on July 19-20, 2025 – SailGP’s first event in the UK in three years.

SailGP Chief Content Officer Melissa Lawton said: “We are delighted to announce TNT Sports as our new broadcast partner in the UK and Ireland, with exclusive live coverage of SailGP events.

“The UK has a passionate and engaged sailing fanbase and we will work closely with TNT Sports to grow awareness of the league and captivate a brand new audience of racing fans.”

Scott Young, Group SVP of Content, Production and Business Operations at TNT Sports owners WBD Sports Europe, said: “We’re delighted to welcome SailGP to TNT Sports, launching this weekend with all the action on the water exclusively live from Dubai.

“If you have never watched sailing, but you love fast paced, exciting, competitive, non-stop action, then I recommend you tune in this weekend. Viewers will not be disappointed, it is some of the most exciting racing you will ever see, on or off the water.”