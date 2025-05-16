TNT Sports and Channel 4 strike Women’s FA Cup TV deal

The Football Association has struck its first-ever stand-alone broadcast deal for the Women’s FA Cup which will air on TNT Sports and Channel 4 for three seasons.

Starting with the 2025/26 season, the deal will “deliver a significant uplift” in the number of matches that are broadcast live, including a guarantee of live coverage from the First Round onwards.

According to the FA, this will “provide greater exposure to clubs from across the women’s football pyramid”.

TNT Sports will show 19 matches across the season, including the final, while Channel 4 will air one match per round from the Third Round, including the final.

Mark Bullingham, Chief Executive of The FA, said: “This is a significant moment for the Adobe Women’s FA Cup. We have two broadcast partners who are deeply committed to growing the competition and taking it to new audiences over the next three seasons.

“Channel 4 and TNT are brilliant sports broadcasters and are the perfect combination for this very special tournament. We are delighted to be working with them and look forward to continuing to grow women’s football together.”

Pete Andrews, Head of Sport at Channel 4, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that Channel 4 will be bringing the excitement of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup to football fans across the UK.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the incredible talent and dedication of women’s football teams nationwide.

“By offering free-to-air coverage, we can reach wider audiences, inspire the next generation of footballers, and celebrate the rising prominence of women’s sport.”

Scott Young, SVP Content, Production and Business Operations, WBD Sports, said “Welcoming the Adobe Women’s FA Cup to join the men’s competition on TNT Sports underlines our ongoing commitment to partner with and grow women’s sport across the sporting calendar – from football to rugby, cycling, tennis and more.

“Starting with our team of passionate football storytellers, TNT Sports is excited by the opportunity to showcase the full breadth and power of women’s football stories – from grassroots through to the elite level.

“We look forward to bringing the two competitions together and deliver an ambition to show more FA Cup coverage than ever before, to innovate in our coverage and promotion, and to give the women’s game a fantastic platform to reach millions of fans on TNT Sports.”