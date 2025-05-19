Samsung’s 2025 OLED TVs to gain NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility

Samsung is bringing NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, which syncs the TV’s refresh rate with that of a compatible NVIDIA graphics card, to its 2025 OLED TV lineup.

The news means gamers can enjoy ultra-smooth gameplay, low latency, and enhanced responsiveness while also befitting from reduced screen tearing and stuttering.

NVIDIA compatibility will launch on Samsung’s flagship S95F model before subsequently rolling out to additional models in the 2025 OLED lineup.

The new lineup also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, ensuring broad compatibility and adaptive sync performance across a range of GPUs.

Additional core gaming features include Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) to minimise input lag and deliver instant response, and Samsung Gaming Hub, which provides instant access to console and cloud-based gaming platforms, including Xbox and NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

The firm’s 2025 OLED TVs will also introduce an AI Auto Game Mode which analyses game genres and scene content in real time to automatically optimise picture and sound settings.

“With the addition of NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and our most advanced gaming features yet, Samsung’s 2025 OLED TVs deliver elite-level performance for even the most competitive players,” said Kevin Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Customer Experience Team at Samsung Electronics.

“By building on our leadership in display innovation and integrating real-time AI enhancements, we’re redefining what gamers can expect from a TV — on and off the battlefield.”