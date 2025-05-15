BT to bring fibre broadband to hard-to-reach Swansea Bay areas

BT has secured a contract to boost full fibre broadband access for nearly 1,800 hard-to-reach sites across the Swansea Bay City Region.

The Better Broadband Infill Project contract was awarded by Swansea Bay City Deal’s Digital Infrastructure Programme and covers premises in Swansea, Pembrokeshire, Neath Port Talbot and Carmarthenshire.

Premises set to benefit currently have broadband speeds of less than 30Mbps and aren’t in scope for any other government-funded fibre expansion projects or covered by commercial build plans.

Cllr. Rob Stewart, Leader of Swansea Council and Chair of the Swansea Bay City Deal Joint Committee said: “This project is a game-changer for our region.

“By bringing high-speed internet to areas that have been left behind, we are not only improving quality of life but also opening up new opportunities for economic and social development.

“Access to reliable broadband is no longer a luxury; it’s a necessity. This project will ensure that everyone in the Swansea Bay region can participate fully in the digital age.”

Susi Marston, Head of Public Sector Wales at BT, added: “Connectivity is at the heart of how people live and work today, but all of that relies on the right infrastructure being in place.

“The Better Broadband Infill Project will improve services for thousands of people across the Swansea Bay City Region, who will benefit from state-of-the-art connectivity even in hard-to-reach areas.”

The Better Broadband Infill Project is set to start this month and will proceed across the region over six phases, with the first 220 premises connected by December this year and an expected completion date of March 31st 2027.