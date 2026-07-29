BBC’s coverage plans for the 2026 European Athletics Championships revealed

The BBC has set out its plans to cover the 2026 European Athletics Championships which take place in Birmingham from August 10–16th.

Having missed out on this year’s Commonwealth games, which aired on TNT Sports with highlights on 5, the Licence Fee funded broadcaster is set to bring audiences “comprehensive live coverage” of the lower profile European games.

TV coverage will be split BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer with Jeanette Kwakye presenting each morning’s coverage and Gabby Logan fronting the evening sessions.

They’ll be joined by an “all-star” line-up of Olympic medallists and athletics experts, including Jess Ennis-Hill, Greg Rutherford and Jenny Meadows.

Steve Cram, Steve Backley, Andrew Cotter, Colin Jackson and Paula Radcliffe will expert commentary with Sarah Mulkerrins reporting trackside.

BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds’ coverage will include commentary led by Alistair Bruce-Ball and European Championship medallist Allison Curbishley.

There’ll also be updates and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, plus clips and updates on social media channels, and the BBC Sport Youtube channel will feature interviews with some of the biggest names in the competition.

Director of BBC Sport, Alex Kay-Jelski, said: “The European Athletics Championships promise a spectacular week of world-class sport, with Team GB chasing glory on home soil in Birmingham for the very first time.

“We’ll bring audiences closer to every medal, every milestone and every unforgettable moment through our unrivalled, multiplatform coverage and best-in-class storytelling.”