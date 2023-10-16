TNT Sports strikes multiyear NBA deal

TNT Sports has announced a new multiyear deal with the National Basketball Association (NBA) which will see it bring fans in the UK and Ireland exclusive live games and a range of tie-in programming each season.

Coverage stars on October 24th and fans are being promised at least nine games during each week of the regular season plus the league’s marquee events, including select games from the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, the NBA Playoffs, the Finals, NBA All-Star and the NBA Draft.

Throughout the 2023-24 season, TNT Sports will also air more than 40 weekend games in primetime under the NBA Saturdays and NBA Sundays banner including games starting as early as 6pm UK time.

In addition to game coverage, the broadcaster will air a host of NBA programming including highlight shows, original programming and classic games.

In addition to the linear rights for the TNT Sports channels, the deal includes live and on-demand for discovery+ which will become the streaming home of the NBA in the UK.

“We are hugely excited to be embarking on this journey with the NBA in the UK and Ireland,” said Trojan Paillot, Vice President, Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndication, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe.

“Fans watching basketball on our platforms will have much to look forward to, and we’re privileged to be able to lean on the outstanding foundation of TNT’s broadcasting of the NBA in the United States for over 30 years.

“When TNT Sports launched in July, we reaffirmed that premium rights were a priority for us, and the NBA falls squarely into that category. To have the best players in the world, competing in one of the toughest and entertaining competitions in world sport, is extremely exciting as we further extend our proposition in the UK and Ireland.”

Elsa Memmi, NBA Europe and Middle East Vice President of Global Media Distribution, added: “We are thrilled to build on our long-standing collaboration with TNT in the U.S. to bring live NBA games and programming to our passionate fans in the UK and Ireland,”

“With regular weekend games in primetime, extensive coverage of our marquee events, and original programming and highlights, fans now have a new home for the NBA.”