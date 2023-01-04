Tom Cruise’s Maverick regains crown as UK’s best selling movie

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Top Gun: Maverick tops the first Official Film Chart of 2023 after retaking the number one spot following the end of Elf’s seasonal sales boost.

This week’s return gives Tom Cruise’s hit action flick its tenth non-consecutive week at the top – setting a new record.

Also returning to the Top 10 this week are Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, which leaps eight to Number 2, Jurassic World: Dominion – up five places to Number 3 – and action-comedy Bullet Train which speeds back up seven places to Number 4.

Elvis continues to hold strong at Number 5, finishing ahead of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore at Number 6 while the displaced Elf tumbles six to Number 7.

Entering the Top 10 for the very first time is mystery horror Smile (8) while rounding off this week’s countdown are Spider-Man: No Way Home, which swoops 12 places to Number 9, and Downton Abbey: A New Era which lifts three to Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 4th January 2022