Tom Hiddleston returns as Loki in trailer for season two of Disney+ series

Disney+ has released a brand-new trailer for the second season of Marvel Studios’ Loki which debuts on the service on October 6th.

The show’s first season holds the record of being the most watched Marvel Studios series on Disney+ and the second season promises new excitement as it thrusts the infamous God of Mischief, played by Tom Hiddleston, into a new set of adventures with the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

Starring alongside Hiddleston are Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan and Owen Wilson.

Directors for the series are Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw and Kasra Farahani and the head writer is Eric Martin.

Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producer.

Disney+ is available on a range of Smart TVs, including Samsung, Hisense, LG and Sony, plus on a a range of set top boxes and streaming devices including Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android, Google TV, Sky Q and Sky Glass.

