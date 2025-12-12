Two new Tomb Raider games set for release in 2026 and 2027

Amazon Game Studios and Crystal Dynamics used last night’s Game Awards to update gamers on the long-awaited Tomb Raider: Catalyst and reveal that Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a fully reimagined version of Lara Croft’s debut adventure, is also in the works.

Tomb Raider: Catalyst, has been in development by Crystal Dynamics since its partnership with Amazon Game Studios was announced in 2022.

Said to mark “a bold direction for the series,” it sees Croft embark on a new adventure across Northern India in the wake of a mythical cataclysm that has unleashed ancient secrets and awakened the mysterious forces that guard them.

When the most notorious treasure hunters from around the world descend on the region, Lara races to uncover the truth buried beneath the fractured landscape and stop those who would use its power for their own gain.

As the ancient world collides with the present, Lara must decide who to trust among rivals and allies to prevent a catastrophe and protect a secret that could reshape the future.

Powered by Unreal Engine 5, Tomb Raider: Catalyst promises “the largest Tomb Raider world yet where Lara will traverse a landscape full of secrets, delve into lost tombs packed with intricate puzzles, and solve ancient mysteries using her unmatched brilliance and richly customized adventure tech.”

The game is set to launch in 2027 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam.

In a surprise announcement, Amazon Game Studios, Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog unveiled Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a modern reimagining of Lara Croft’s genre-defining 1996 debut.

Developed in partnership between Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog, the game will released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam next year.

Powered by Unreal Engine 5, modern game design, and new surprises that honor the spirit and atmosphere of the original game.

Both games will feature actress Alix Wilton Regan as Lara Croft.

“Tomb Raider stands among gaming’s most beloved and enduring franchises, and we’re thrilled to partner with Crystal Dynamics to bring two distinct Lara Croft adventures to players worldwide,” said Christoph Hartmann, VP of Amazon Game Studios.

“This innovative new chapter with Tomb Raider: Catalyst, and the thoughtful reinvention of the series’ roots with Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, perfectly exemplifies our commitment to supporting developers with bold creative visions.

“We’re focused on delivering rich, story-driven experiences that resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers, strengthening our dedication to high-quality gaming experiences.”

Scot Amos, Head of Studio at Crystal Dynamics, said: “Our collaboration with Amazon Game Studios has been truly transformative for these ambitious projects.

“Amazon’s partnership has provided the resources, expertise, and creative freedom necessary to realize our vision for both games without compromise.

“With Tomb Raider: Catalyst, we’re crafting our most expansive and innovative Tomb Raider adventure yet, while Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis allows us to revisit where it all began through a modern lens.

“This collaboration with Amazon has empowered us to create experiences that honor Lara’s legacy while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible for the franchise.”