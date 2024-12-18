SPI expands carriage deal with UAE’s du

SPI International has announced an expanded carriage deal with du, one of the leading telecom and digital services provider in United Arab Emirates.

Building on the pair’s existing agreement, which includes 4 major channels, the new deal introduces 2 additional channels, FilmBox Family and FilmBox Action, to du’s lineup.

FilmBox Family presents entertainment classics, perfect for watching together with family or friends while FilmBox Action offers a line-up of action films, thrillers, crime drama and horror films.

The channels are part of du English Essential Package and du English Light Add-on Package.

Murat Muratoglu, Head of Distribution at SPI International, said: “We’re excited to further strengthen our relationship with du, one of the key operators in the region.

“Viewers in United Arab Emirates region can now explore more of our engaging content. I am convinced that SPI diverse offering, enriched with new FilmBox channels, will appeal to all subscribers of du.”