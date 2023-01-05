Top Gun: Maverick clocks up over 1.2 million UK sales 

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Top Gun: Maverick was the biggest selling home entertainment title in 2022 with over 1.2 million sales across DVD, Blu-ray, and digital sales according to data published today by the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) and the Official Charts Company (OCC).

That performance put the Tom Cruise action-flick – which has topped the official UK film sales chart for a record setting 10 weeks – comfortably ahead of Spiderman: No Way Home which clocked up over 900,000 sales and over 450,000 digital rentals.

The most rented film of the yea was the original Top Gun with nearly half a million transactions.

Today’s figures also reveal that UK consumers had nearly 50 million subscriptions to streaming services in 2022, up 6.4% year on year.

Liz Bales, Chief Executive at BASE said: “UK Home Entertainment has evolved at an electrifying speed to meet the needs of savvy audiences. With so much choice available these days, film and TV lovers show us that what they are watching drives the way that they watch it.

“That said, a big Box Office number is still the greatest predictor of Home Entertainment success, so it was fantastic to see Top Gun Maverick convert its outstanding cinema performance into the biggest sales of the year, and the original Top Gun (1986) movie had a huge result on rental, proving once again that audiences love nostalgia.”