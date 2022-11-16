Top Gun: Maverick clocks up sixth week at Number 1 on the Official Film Chart

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Top Gun Maverick remains the UK’s top selling film this week, taking a sixth non-consecutive week at the top of the Official Film Chart, while the boxset of Top Gun/Top Gun Maverick lands at Number 2 for a second week running.

The Tom Cruise sequel is following its box office success with a strong Home Entertainment performance ahead of its arrival on Paramount+ next month.

At Number 3, it’s sea shanty sequel Fisherman’s Friends 2: One And All, which debuts at Number 3 following its release on disc.

At Number 4, the festive season has arrived as Elf makes its return to the Official Film Chart Top 10, flying 22 places to Number 4. This is the Will Ferrell-starring film’s 31st total week in the chart.

Roaring in at Number 5 this week is Jurassic World Dominion, closely followed by Elvis at Number 6, and animated prequel Minions: The Rise of Gru at 7.

The Batman continues his watch over the Top 10 at Number 8, while former chart-topper Bullet Train puts the brakes on, finishing two places down at Number 9. Rounding off the countdown at Number 10 is Sing 2.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 16th November 2022