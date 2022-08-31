Top Gun: Maverick dominates this week’s Official Film Chart

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Fresh from a record setting performance at cinemas, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick has taken the number 1 spot in the UK’s official home entertainment charts following its release through digital retailers.

Paramount Home Entertainment will also be giving the film a Blu-ray, 4K Ultra High-Definition Blu-ray and DVD release on October 31st.

The critically acclaimed sequel to the 1986 classic has secured the biggest Number 1 debut of 2022 so far, and one of the biggest on record in the history of the Official Film Chart.

In addition, the original Top Gun rebounds to Number 3 on the chart, and a special combination package featuring the original and its sequel is another new entry this week at Number 8.

Elsewhere, Dog Soldiers, a 2002 British action-horror starring Sean Pertwee and directed by future Games of Thrones and Thor: The Dark World director Neil Marshall, marks a new entry at Number 9, following a special re-release to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

And finally, former Number 1 hit Uncharted scales back up the chart, vaulting six places to crash back into the Top 10.

