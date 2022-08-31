Top Gun: Maverick dominates this week’s Official Film Chart

Fresh from a record setting performance at cinemas, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick has taken the number 1 spot in the UK’s official home entertainment charts following its release through digital retailers.
Paramount Home Entertainment will also be giving the film a Blu-ray, 4K Ultra High-Definition Blu-ray and DVD release on October 31st.
The critically acclaimed sequel to the 1986 classic has secured the biggest Number 1 debut of 2022 so far, and one of the biggest on record in the history of the Official Film Chart.
In addition, the original Top Gun rebounds to Number 3 on the chart, and a special combination package featuring the original and its sequel is another new entry this week at Number 8.
Elsewhere, Dog Soldiers, a 2002 British action-horror starring Sean Pertwee and directed by future Games of Thrones and Thor: The Dark World director Neil Marshall, marks a new entry at Number 9, following a special re-release to celebrate its 20th anniversary.
And finally, former Number 1 hit Uncharted scales back up the chart, vaulting six places to crash back into the Top 10.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 31st August 2022
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|NEW
|1
|TOP GUN – MAVERICK
|PARAMOUNT
|1
|2
|DOWNTON ABBEY – A NEW ERA
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|8
|3
|TOP GUN
|PARAMOUNT
|2
|4
|FANTASTIC BEASTS – THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|3
|5
|SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2
|PARAMOUNT
|5
|6
|SING 2
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|4
|7
|THE BATMAN
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|NEW
|8
|TOP GUN/TOP GUN MAVERICK
|PARAMOUNT
|NEW
|9
|DOG SOLDIERS
|SECOND SIGHT
|16
|10
|UNCHARTED
|SONY PICTURES HE