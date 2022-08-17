Top Gun: Maverick gets Blu-ray and 4K Ultra High-Definition Blu-ray release date

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Tom Cruise’s box office hit Top Gun: Maverick is being released by Paramount Home Entertainment on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra High-Definition Blu-ray and DVD on October 31st and through digital retailers on August 24th.

The sequel to Cruise’s 1986 Top Gun has taken more $1.3 billion worldwide and its successful cinema helped the original movie become the oldest film to ever top the UK’s Official Film Chart.

From Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Top Gun: Maverick picks up the story more than thirty years after the original film and finds Maverick (Cruise) back where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

When he finds himself training a detachment of graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of his late friend Goose.

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Cruise and Teller are joined by Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.

Digital Edition Bonus Content (varies by retailer):

Cleared For Take Off – Witness the most intense film training program as the cast prepare themselves for filming while pulling multiple G’s in a fighter plane.

– Witness the most intense film training program as the cast prepare themselves for filming while pulling multiple G’s in a fighter plane. Breaking New Ground – Filming Top Gun: Maverick – Prepare to take flight as you go behind-the-scenes with the cast and crew of Top Gun: Maverick on a journey to capture the most spectacular aerial sequences ever!

– Prepare to take flight as you go behind-the-scenes with the cast and crew of Top Gun: Maverick on a journey to capture the most spectacular aerial sequences ever! A Love Letter To Aviation – Tom Cruise shares his passion for aviation as he pilots his own aircraft, a vintage World War II P-51 Mustang, which would have been the Top Gun aircraft of its day.

– Tom Cruise shares his passion for aviation as he pilots his own aircraft, a vintage World War II P-51 Mustang, which would have been the Top Gun aircraft of its day. Forging The Darkstar – Pushing the limits beyond Mach-10, the future of aviation is unveiled through an impressive experimental aircraft specially designed for the movie.

– Pushing the limits beyond Mach-10, the future of aviation is unveiled through an impressive experimental aircraft specially designed for the movie. Masterclass with Tom Cruise – Cannes Film Festival – Tom Cruise discusses his incredible career at the flagship event of the 75 th Cannes Film Festival.

– Tom Cruise discusses his incredible career at the flagship event of the 75 Cannes Film Festival. Hold My Hand – Lady Gaga Music Video .

. I Ain’t Worried – OneRepublic Music Video

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Teaser Trailer

